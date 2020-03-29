UH Manoa students make mask sewing kits

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two University of Hawaʻi at Mānoa students made sewing kits with fabric to create a double-ply cloth mask in the UH Manoa College of Engineering’s FabLab

PhD students Sergey Negrashov who is computer science and Chris Ketter who is in physics are making sewing kits for cloth masks so people can wear them.

They opened a company called Aloha Mask to get volunteers, fabric donations and mask sewing kit users.

Negrashov said it would take one person about 15 minutes to sew the mask with a sewing machine.

The current version of the mask is designed to contain the virus and protect others if the wearer is ill. He eventually hopes to design a mask to protect healthy individuals from getting sick.

Negrashov is funding the effort using personal funds with the help of his co-workers at Oceanit. They are not looking for monetary donations right now, but are in desperate need of fabric and people willing to assemble the kits they produce.

The goal is to make 400 mask sewing kits per day for all types of frontline workers.

For more informatIon, visit alohamask.org.