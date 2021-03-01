UH Manoa students involved in apparent COVID-19 cluster are moved off campus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Seven student residents at the University of Hawaii at Manoa have apparently tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release on Monday, March 1, the university said it is working to contain the cluster in on-campus student housing. The students who have tested positive since Feb. 25 live in three different buildings.

“The contact tracing process has identified three close contacts, who are also student residents, and determined that eight of the ten students involved are connected and have been in social contact with each other,” the news release said.

All 10 students have been temporarily moved off campus to isolate and be monitored. According to the university, six of the seven who tested positive have no in-person classes this semester. The seventh student has a hybrid course, however, health officials determined that they were infected after the last time the class met in-person.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is not allowed to return to campus until they are cleared by a medical provider in accordance with the standards of the Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The rooms that the affected students have been staying in have been closed. The common areas in the buildings have also been disinfected. Occupants of the affected buildings have been reminded to stay vigilant.