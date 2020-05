HONOLULU (KHON2) — New students at UH Manoa can apply without submitting SAT or ACT scores.

The university is allowing this one-time exemption to incoming undergraduate applicants, for the fall semester.

But students can still submit their scores if they choose.

The college board canceled the SAT exams scheduled for may and june due to the pandemic.

There are no changes at UH Hilo and UH West Oahu where standardized tests are not used in the application process.