UH Mānoa, HPU, Chaminade welcome students back for Fall 2021 semester

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Students will be welcomed back to campus at Chaminade University, Hawai’i Pacific University and the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa on Monday, Aug. 23.

Chaminade will also host Hawai’i Pacific Health’s mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Officials reported the clinic will take place on Monday, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chaminade. The clinic will be available for all Chaminade students.

The mobile clinic will return to Chaminade on Monday, Sept. 13 to administer the second dose.