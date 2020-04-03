UH Manoa graduate student, UH Maui employee test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii confirmed that two community members tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a letter written by the university’s president David Lassner, one is an employee at UH Maui College and the other is a graduate student at UH Manoa.

Both are currently in good condition and are in isolation at home and in regular contact with health care providers.

The Maui employee was on campus for a brief time on March 30 to pick up personal items, wrote Lassner. The employee practiced safe social distancing with the handful of employees that they came into contact with and did not come into contact with students. The last time the individual was on campus before March 30 was on March 19, the week of spring break, when classes were out.

As for the graduate student at UH Manoa, the student was reportedly on campus on March 14, the weekend spring break began and was rarely on campus this spring semester. It is not known if the individual was infectious on March 14, now more than 14 days ago. However, this notice is being issued out of an abundance of caution.

“As the number of reported positive cases in Hawaii increases, it has been inevitable that members of our community would eventually test positive,” wrote Lassner.

The State Health Department is aware of both cases and is the lead for contact tracing. The department is working closely with the university and the individuals to reach anyone that may be at risk from close contact.

According to Lassner, the risk of transmission for the general UH community from both of these cases is considered low.

For privacy reasons, and to abide by multiple federal and state laws, the university will not release the personal information of any student or employee. Information about any future confirmed cases within the UH community will be sent to those directly affected.