UH Manoa faculty develop COVID-19 training for nurses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four faculty members at UH Manoa’s School of Nursing and Dental Hygine developed a COVID-19 training program.

The three-hour training program is designed for nursing students and frontline nurses.

The program is made up of four-course modules and includes an overview of COVID-19 with a focus on nursing care, public health responses and ethical challenges to assist nurses in providing care in hospitals and communities. Licensed nurses may earn continuing nursing education credits for the program.

The program provides the basic knowledge and skills required to: engage in epidemic and pandemic prevention, detection, response and recovery; work within the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Incident Command System; assure individual safety and well-being while providing care in healthcare and community settings; provide nursing care during epidemics and pandemics; understand crisis standards of care; use legal and ethical principles to guide care, and assure personal and family preparedness.



Nursing faculty were the first to receive the training and provided feedback in the development of the course. The training has now been refined and is in the process of being delivered to students. Priority has been given to nursing students who will be volunteering at major hospitals and state agencies to support the Hawaiʻi COVID-19 response effort. A version of this training has been adapted specifically for dental hygiene students.



“In times of crisis, nurses are always on the frontlines delivering care to the sick and wounded,” said Qureshi. “One of the main motivators for the creation of this teaching tool is to ensure that our students and nurses are prepared and competent to navigate this new reality with COVID-19. Our nursing faculty are so dedicated and committed to delivering high-quality education—they worked tirelessly to quickly develop this COVID-19 course.”

For more information and to register for the course, go to http://go.hawaii.edu/AgG.