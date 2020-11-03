UH Manoa confirms one person tested positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii at Manoa confirms one person tested positive for the coronavirus.

This person is in isolation and lives off campus.

The individual was last on campus Oct. 26 and came into contact with six people, who have all been notified through contact tracing by the campus COVID-19 Resource Team.

They are considered to be at low risk for exposure as the COVID-19 campus guidelines were properly followed including safe physical distancing and the use of face coverings.

The room that was used by the individual who tested positive while on campus is closed for seven days and has been cleaned and disinfected.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is not allowed to return to campus until they are cleared by a medical professional.

