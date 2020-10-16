UH Manoa community member tests positive for COVID-19

A community member at the University of Hawaii at Manoa (UH) tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 15.

MANOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A community member at the University of Hawaii at Manoa (UH) tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 15. UH says the individual lives off-campus and is not attending any in-person classes this semester.

According to UH, the person was last on the lower campus earlier on Oct. 15 before the positive result came in. Preliminary contact tracing indicates the individual came into close contact with two other people.

The Department of Health has been notified and contact tracing is currently underway.

UH says the community member socially distanced and wore a mask at all times while on campus.

School officials will not release any other details to respect the privacy of the person involved.

