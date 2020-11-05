UH Manoa community member tests positive for COVID-19

The University of Hawaii at Manoa confirmed a community member tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 4.

The person is currently in isolation.

The individual was last on campus on Nov. 2 and came into contact with one other person who has been contacted by the campus COVID-19 Response Team and the Department of Health.

The room on campus used by the positive individual is closed for seven days per CDC and university COVID-19 guidelines.

No further details will be shared to respect the privacy of the individuals involved.

