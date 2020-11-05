HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii at Manoa confirmed a community member tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 4.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The person is currently in isolation.
The individual was last on campus on Nov. 2 and came into contact with one other person who has been contacted by the campus COVID-19 Response Team and the Department of Health.
The room on campus used by the positive individual is closed for seven days per CDC and university COVID-19 guidelines.
No further details will be shared to respect the privacy of the individuals involved.
For more information on reported positive cases on UH campuses, click here.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Near midnight wait leads to call for more voting centers by 2022
- UH Manoa community member tests positive for COVID-19
- Honolulu’s next mayor is ready to hit the ground running
- New Big Island mayor hopes to ‘change the philosophy of government’
- Army training exercises may disturb Schofield Barracks community