UH Manoa community member tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii at Manoa confirmed a community member tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 4.

The person is currently in isolation.

The individual was last on campus on Nov. 2 and came into contact with one other person who has been contacted by the campus COVID-19 Response Team and the Department of Health.

The room on campus used by the positive individual is closed for seven days per CDC and university COVID-19 guidelines.

No further details will be shared to respect the privacy of the individuals involved.

For more information on reported positive cases on UH campuses, click here.

