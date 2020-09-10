UH Manoa community member tests COVID-positive

MANOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A UH Manoa community member has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to school officials.

This person is currently in isolation and does not live on campus and is not in any in-person classes for the fall semester.

UH did say that the person was on lower campus on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4 before showing symptoms.

The individual is not believed to have been in close contact with anybody while on campus. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is not allowed to return to campus until they are cleared by DOH.

Report all positive and suspected cases of COVID-19 on the UH Manoa campus to the University Health Services Manoa COVID-19 Resource Team at uhsm.covid@hawaii.edu or (808) 956-8965. The information will be kept confidential. Information on reported positive cases on UH campuses can be found at http://go.hawaii.edu/xy3.

