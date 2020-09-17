UH Manoa community member tests COVID-positive

MANOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A member of the University of Hawaii at Manoa community has tested positive for COVID-19, according to UH.

The university reported that the person lives on campus and has been moved off of campus and into quarantine along with three roommates. They will be cared for by the university.

This individual has not had an in-person class since August 21, officials say.

The three roommates have been tested and interviewed by DOH investigators and are being kept in isolation until the results are in.

School officials say that no further details can be shared as the privacy of the individuals involved must be respected.

More information on reported positive cases on UH campuses can be found here.

