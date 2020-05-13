UH Manoa choir sings Waika virtually

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The UH Manoa Choir is not letting this pandemic stop its ensembles from making beautiful music together.
They put together that mele called Waika which honors text taken from Hole Waimea, a chant composed for King Kamehameha the first.
It celebrates the community’s efforts to protect their loved ones in times of strife which is a sentiment pertinent to our current situation.
