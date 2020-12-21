UH lab brings COVID-19 testing to churches in Filipino communities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii Tropical Medicine Clinical Laboratory’s ramped up its community outreach efforts by extending free COVID-19 testing to various churches in Filipino communities across Oahu.
The churches who received free testing on Sunday, Dec. 20, included Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Ewa Beach, Sacred Hearts in Waianae and Co-Cathedral St. Theresa in Kalihi.
UH Lab says it’s part of an effort to serve communities with limited access to healthcare and health insurance. The lab hopes to reach the underserved Filipino population by building relationships with church leaders, who many community members look to for guidance, and going into the community where they are located to encourage access to testing.
