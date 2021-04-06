UH football team under quarantine out of abundance of caution after several players test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii at Mānoa is quarantining 81 student-athletes on the football team after five of them tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 6.

That’s a total of eight positive tests since Wednesday, March 31.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution after the school’s medical officials consulted with the Hawaii State Department of Health.

The student-athletes are quarantining at their places of residence and will be monitored by the athletic departmentʻs medical team and academic support staff.

The 13 student-athletes who live on campus will be temporarily relocated off campus to quarantine. None of the players who tested positive live on campus or have in-person classes this semester.

On Monday, the school announced that the football team was pausing in-person activities due to COVID-19 protocols.

Between offseason workouts and spring ball, the ‘Bows had nearly 12 consecutive weeks of uninterrupted training before Monday’s delay. In-person activities are expected to resume on April 14, after the quarantine period is completed.

The team has now transitioned to virtual team meetings for the time being.

The school reported that none of the student-athletes who tested positive have experienced severe illness and are doing well.