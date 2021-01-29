UH Cancer Center joins nationwide effort to resume screenings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii Cancer Center and the Hawaii Cancer Consortium are teaming up with leading cancer organizations across the country to endorse the resumption of cancer screening and treatment during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A coalition of 76 organizations released an open letter to remind the public that cancer still poses a major threat to people’s health.

The letter examines recent trends showing a major decline in recommended cancer screening and treatment compared to prior years. Health officials warn people should not delay any necessary preventative care even during a pandemic.

In Hawaii, experts have seen a reduction in mammographic and colonoscopic screenings.

“The reduction in cancer screening is particularly important for our Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander populations as this group is already affected by worse outcomes for colon, breast and other cancers,” UH Cancer Center director Randall F. Holcombe said in a news release Thursday.

The UH Cancer Center, the Hawaii Cancer Consortium members and leading oncology experts across the country are now advising everyone to resume cancer screening activities and to contact their doctor about any new symptoms.