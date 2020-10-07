UH Athletics to host drive-thru food drive on Oct. 7

HONOLULU (KHON2) — University of Hawaii coaches and student-athletes will be part of a food drive on Oct. 7 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

It is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center parking lot.

Fans dropping off donations are asked to put the items in the trunk of their vehicles, and a volunteer will take the donations from the trunk.

Most needed items include:

Canned proteins (such as tuna or chicken)

Canned meals (such as stew, spaghetti or chili)

Canned vegetables

Canned fruits

Rice

The food drive is part of the ‘Bows Together initiative.

