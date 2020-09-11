UH Athletics sees multimillion-dollar deficit with no football, wahine volleyball

MANOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii continued its series of online discussions on Thursday, Sept. 10, with the topic being athletics.

As we reported last week, the athletics department is facing a near $9.5 million deficit this fiscal year, on top of a $4 deficit in the last fiscal year.

Athletics director Dave Matlin acknowledged the challenges ahead but also said it’s time to live up to their name and battle,

“But as Rainbow Warriors and Wahine we are used to being scrappy and getting the most out of our talent and the resources that we have,” he said. “So, we’re going to scrap with every nickel that we have to get the most impact out of it. And frankly, we compete. Budget wise–compared to a lot of the Power Fives that we play–we’re half the budget is them and we beat them.”

The current deficit projections are based on no football or wahine volleyball, which are the two sports that generate the most revenue.

So the numbers could change for the better if those teams, and others, are able to suit up in the spring semester.

