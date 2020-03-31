UH athletics director David Matlin issues statement on extended eligibility

University of Hawaii athletics director David Matlin issued a statement on the NCAA’s decision to extend eligibility of spring-sport student-athletes by one year on Monday.

The decision comes after the NCAA canceled its 2020 spring sport championships due to COVID-19 concerns.

For the University of Hawaii’s spring sports, that means players who competed in baseball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, softball, tennis, track and field, men’s volleyball and water polo will get an extra year if the university allows it.

The NCAA has implied that these cases for each student-athlete and team will be handled on a case-by-case basis by the school. According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the UH athletics department functioned at a near $3 million deficit in 2019. That number figures to increase in 2020 due to the cancellation of many events.

Although the NCAA did grant an extra year of eligibility for spring-sport athletes, it did not guarantee financial aid to any senior athlete returning. However, the NCAA is allowing schools to use the NCAA’s Student Assistance Funds to assist pay for scholarships of students who take advantage of additional eligibility in the 2020-2021 season.