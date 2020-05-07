Live Now
Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Thursday briefing

UH athletics director David Matlin announces extended senior season eligibility for spring sport athletes

University of Hawaii spring sports athletes who had their senior seasons cut short will have another year of eligibility in the 2020-2021 academic year, UH athletics director David Matlin announced on Twitter Thursday.

For the University of Hawaii’s spring sports, that means players who competed in baseball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, softball, tennis, track and field, men’s volleyball and water polo will be allowed an extra year.

On March 12, the NCAA announced that it was cancelling the rest of its winter and spring sport championships due to coronavirus concerns, effectively ending the 2019-2020 college sports season.

On March 30, the NCAA announced that it would allow spring sport athletes to get an extra year but would leave it up to each school to decide on exercising that option. Schools such as the University of Wisconsin have announced that it will not bring back senior spring sport athletes for another season, citing logistical challenges.

