Uber, Walgreens launch ride scheduling feature for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Uber and Walgreens have partnered up to offer customers a chance to book their vaccine appointment and schedule their ride at the same time.

The newest feature, which can be found on the Uber app, is available to all adults within the U.S. who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Users will be able to install the Uber app and click on the “vaccine” option which will redirect them to a page to schedule an appointment at Walgreens.

After adding a zip code and selecting from the available appointment times, the user will have the option to reserve a ride to the appointment by scheduling a pickup time and location. Before the appointment, a push notification will send a reminder of the upcoming ride.

Uber says the feature will help to ensure that transportation is never a barrier in receiving a vaccination.

“We’re committed to helping ensure that transportation is not a barrier to getting vaccinated. We know that by making it easier to get to an appointment, more people will get vaccinated,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. “By partnering with Walgreens, our goal is to make getting that shot as easy as booking a ride with Uber.”

“As COVID-19 vaccine inventories expand, so has our shared commitment with Uber to providing innovations that help accelerate access to the vaccine for communities across America,” said John Standley, President of Walgreens.