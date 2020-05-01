U.S. Department of Labor issues safety alert for food businesses providing curbside pickup and takeout service

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued an alert with safety tips for restaurant, and food and beverage businesses to protect their workers from coronavirus exposure while they provide curbside pickup and takeout service.

OSHA recommends these businesses implement the following:

·Reserve parking spaces near the front door for curbside pickup only;

Avoid direct hand-off, when possible;

Display a door or sidewalk sign with the services available (e.g., take-out, curbside), instructions for pickup, and hours of operation;

Practice sensible social distancing by maintaining 6 feet between co-workers and customers. Mark 6-foot distances with floor tape in pickup lines, encourage customers to pay ahead of time by phone or online, temporarily move workstations to create more distance and install plexiglass partitions, if feasible.

Allow workers to wear masks over their nose and mouth to prevent them from spreading the virus

Provide a place to wash hands and alcohol-based hand rubs containing at least 60 percent alcohol.

Encourage workers to report any safety and health concerns.

The alert is the latest effort by OSHA to educate and protect America’s workers and employers during the coronavirus pandemic.

OSHA has also published Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19, a document aimed at helping workers and employers learn about ways to protect themselves and their workplaces during the ongoing pandemic.

Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees.

OSHA’s role is to help ensure these conditions for America’s working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education and assistance.

For more information, visit www.osha.gov.

The mission of the Department of Labor is to foster, promote and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights.