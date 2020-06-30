U.S. Coast Guard emphasizes safety

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you plan on heading out on the water this July 4 holiday weekend, the U.S. Coast Guard is reminding you to do it safely.

They’ll be out and about enforcing state and federal laws.

That includes no boating while under the influence, not overloading your boat with passengers, not littering, and making sure you have all the right safety equipment.

“We intend to have a pretty heavy presence out there to make sure we can mitigate any potential search and rescue cases,” said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. JG Bradley McNell. “And really do anything we can to ensure safety on the fourth of July so people can have an enjoyable experience.”

If you’re caught drinking while boating you could face fines of up to $5,000 and or a year in jail.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it will not be enforcing social distancing requirements but encourages everyone to adhere to state and CDC guidelines.

