Two TheBus operators test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two TheBus operators tested positive for coronavirus, says Oahu Transit Services (OTS).

The first operator’s last day of work was Monday, Nov. 2. OTS says the employee experienced no symptoms and has not had any close contact with other employees or riders.

According to OTS, the operator got tested on Nov. 17 after another household member tested positive for the virus. The positive result was received on Friday, Nov. 20.

A second bus driver also tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Nov. 19. The operator had been on travel-related leave and returned to work on Nov. 18, which was also their last day at work.

While on duty, the operator was informed of a close contact testing positive. OTS says they were notified that same day and the operator was immediately placed on leave.

The operator had no symptoms prior to being placed on leave and had no close contact with employees or riders. The vehicle was immediately grounded and disinfected.

The City and County of Honolulu released the second driver’s route on his last day worked: