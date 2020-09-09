Two TheBus operators test positive for COVID-19

Two TheBus operators tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 8, according to Oahu Transit Services.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two TheBus operators tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 8, according to Oahu Transit Services.

The first operator’s last day of work was Aug. 28, and the operator did not have symptoms while working. The operator was tested on Aug. 30 and placed on sick leave on Aug. 31. The test results were not available until Sept. 8.

Below is a schedule of the route that the first operator drove on Aug. 28.

The second operator began feeling sick after work on Sept. 4, and the driver did not have close contact with riders or employees. The operator was placed on sick leave on Sept. 5 and tested on Sept. 7.

Below is a schedule of the route that the second operator drove on Sept. 3 and 4.

Transit officials said that the vehicles driven by both operators have been thoroughly disinfected and cleaned.

