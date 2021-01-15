Two TheBus operators test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu Transit Services, Inc. (OTS) confirmed that two TheBus operators tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Jan. 15. Both individuals did not have prolonged contact with any riders.

The first operator’s last day of work was Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, and they were tested on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, as part of the pre-travel testing program. The operator experienced some symptoms on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, that resolved prior to testing.

The second operator experienced symptoms upon waking up on Friday, Jan. 15, and was tested the later in the day. The second operator’s last day of work was Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Vehicles driven by both operators have been cleaned and disinfected. TheBus and TheHandi-Van are taking steps to reduce the risk of infection to riders and operators of transit vehicles.

Some practices include:

Plastic curtains have been installed on all busses to provide a barrier between passengers and drivers.

The closest seats to the operator are unavailable to riders to provide greater physical distancing.

Busses and vans are wiped down daily with an anti-virus disinfectant.

All busses and vans receive nightly disinfecting fog with an electrostatic spraying system.

Every OTS employee receives a daily temperature check.

The City and County of Honolulu reminds the public that only essential trips should be taken on public transit and that a face mask or covering is required while riding on TheBus or TheHandi-Van.