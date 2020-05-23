Two quarantine violators arrested in Waikiki; one also charged with animal cruelty

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two violators of the state’s 14-day mandatory traveler quarantine were arrested on Friday.

Two men posted on social media which lead to their arrest.

Special Agents from the Investigation Division of the Department of the Attorney General arrested 20-year-old Artyon Zhiryada of Happy Valley, OR and 19-year-old Dan Vlasenko of Vancouver, WA as they were leaving a condominium on Lewers Street in Waikiki.

In addition to facing quarantine violation charges, Zhiryada faces an additional charge of cruelty to animals.

He posted a video, among others, showing him shooting a feral chicken with a spear gun in an area parking lot. They say the pair arrived in Honolulu last Saturday, indicating they were staying at a friend’s condo. They immediately began breaking quarantine requirements and “showed off their escapades by posting their adventures on social media sites as they traveled to various locations around Honolulu.”

Both men were booked and charged and have been unable to post bail at this time. For Zhiryada, bail is set at $4,500 and for Vlasenko it is $4,000.

Attorney General Clare Connors commented, “We appreciate the assistance of those who reported these social media postings to us. Our special agents have arrested 15 quarantine violators in recent weeks and county police departments have arrested additional suspects. Once again, we must warn residents who return, and visitors who come to Hawaii, that they will face consequences for violating our COVID-19 emergency rules. Please do the right thing and if you cannot abide by the 14-day quarantine, postpone your trip to the Aloha State until the quarantine ends, for your own safety and the safety of everyone else.”