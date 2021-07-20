Two Punahou students create vaccine hotline

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Folks who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine or need help setting up an appointment can now call a vaccine hotline.

It was created by two Punahou high school students for a class project.

Seniors Zoey Duan and Ellie Ochiai said they saw a need for information to be more easily accessible after a neighbor asked for help booking a vaccine appointment.

“It got me thinking that there must be other people out there that are gong through the same experiences,” Duan said, referring to her interaction with her neighbor. “Especially if you have language barriers, if you come from a low income family or if you come from rural communities where technology is hard to access.”

Ochiai said that was the motivation for their project.

“What we wanted the most was just to help Hawaii at least reach the 70% vaccination goal,” Ochiai said. “We really wanted to help get our economies back to pre-pandemic life.”

Zoey and Ellie said they worked with the Department of Health to help create the hotline.

To get the word out, the two students have been distributing fliers in many different languages to businesses across the island.

The vaccine hotline number is 808-204-4333.