Two players with Hawaii ties taken in truncated 2020 MLB Draft

University of Hawaii junior pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland and Waiakea High School senior outfielder Kala’i Rosario were both selected in the 2020 MLB Draft on Thursday.

The draft wrapped up on Thursday after just five rounds were held as opposed to the traditional 40. The draft was shortened this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wu-Yelland and Rosario were both among the select 160 players picked.

Wu-Yelland was taken by the Boston Red Sox in the fourth round and was the 118th pick overall, while Rosario was taken in the fifth and final round and was the 158th pick overall. Rosario was the draft’s antepenultimate pick. While both picks have slot values, Wu-Yelland and Rosario have until Aug. 1 to negotiate their respective signing bonuses.

Draft-eligible players who were not selected can sign free agent deals with MLB teams for a maximum value of $20,000 starting on Sunday.