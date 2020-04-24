Live Now
Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Friday briefing

Two new deaths associated with COVID-19 bring Hawaii total to 14

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Hawai‘i Department of Health is reporting the 13th and 14th deaths associated with COVID-19 in the state. One is an O‘ahu man who had been hospitalized since the beginning of April, was over 65-years-old, and had underlying medical conditions. He had a history of travel to Las Vegas in March. The other is also an O‘ahu man, over 65-years-old, who’d also been hospitalized recently and also had underlying health conditions. His infection was the result of community-associated spread.

“Dawn and I join all of Hawai‘i in expressing our sincere condolences to the family and friends of these. men, ” said Gov. Ige. “While the death rate from coronavirus in Hawai‘i is among the lowest in the nation, the tragic passing of these men today emphasizes the need for social distancing, staying home when sick, washing hands and other measures to protect everyone and prevent serious illness, hospitalizations, and deaths.”

Additionally, another 5 cases were reported for today.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

77° / 66°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 77° 66°

Saturday

79° / 65°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 79° 65°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 65°

Monday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Wednesday

79° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Thursday

78° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

Trending Stories