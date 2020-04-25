Two more Maui Bus routes suspended

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County’s DOT will be suspending two more Maui Bus routes due to the decline in passenger demand caused by COVID-19, officials say.
The two newly suspended routes are:
- Wailuku Kapalua No. 4
- U-Haul-Wailea Commuter
The three previously suspended routes are:
- Makawao-Kapalua Commuter
- Kihei-Kapalua
- Wailuku-Kapalua Commuter No. 3.
To view the full adjusted fixed route schedule, visit mauicounty.gov/bus. New schedules will be posted with scheduled dates of suspension.
Maui Bus commuter fares are $2 per boarding. Monthly passes are also available.
For more information, call 270-7511 or send email to public.transit@mauicounty.gov.