Two more Maui Bus routes suspended

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County’s DOT will be suspending two more Maui Bus routes due to the decline in passenger demand caused by COVID-19, officials say.

The two newly suspended routes are:

Wailuku Kapalua No. 4

U-Haul-Wailea Commuter

The three previously suspended routes are:

Makawao-Kapalua Commuter

Kihei-Kapalua

Wailuku-Kapalua Commuter No. 3.

To view the full adjusted fixed route schedule, visit mauicounty.gov/bus. New schedules will be posted with scheduled dates of suspension.

Maui Bus commuter fares are $2 per boarding. Monthly passes are also available.

For more information, call 270-7511 or send email to public.transit@mauicounty.gov.