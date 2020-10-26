Two more deaths reported at Life Care Center

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Life Care Center of Hilo reported two additional coronavirus-related passed away at its facility on Oct. 26, bringing the death toll to 10.

Life Care first reported a coronavirus cluster in its facility toward the end of September. Since then, 55 residents have tested positive as of Oct. 26.

Of those 55 residents, 10 have passed away. Nineteen resident cases remain active.

Additionally, 17 associates have tested positive since testing began, says Life Care. Two associates remain in isolation while 15 have fully recovered.

The facility says it has been testing residents and staff twice a week to better track how fast the virus is spreading.

Life Care shared that when a resident tests positive for COVID-19, they are moved to the red zone of the facility where a controlled number of staff can safely monitor their symptoms and provide around-the-clock care.

