Two more deaths from COVID-19 brings Hawaii total to 12

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai‘i Dept. of Health is reporting two additional coronavirus related deaths late last night. These deaths bring the total in the state to twelve (12) since tracking began on Feb. 28, 2020.

“We are saddened by these additional deaths and the toll the pandemic is taking on the families and friends of those affected,” said Gov. Ige. “This is a serious disease especially for those with pre-existing health conditions and older adults. It is critical that we all comply with the stay at home order, practice social distancing, and continue to wear a mask whenever we go out to protect others.”

Deaths occurred on O‘ahu and on Maui and both are men, 65-years-old, or older. On O‘ahu, the man had underlying health conditions and was hospitalized in late March. After getting better, he had been discharged, but his health subsequently declined and he passed away at home yesterday.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino released the following statement on the fifth COVID-19-related death in Maui County: