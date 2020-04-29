Two men cited for being on Diamond Head rim

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men were cited by DOCARE officers after they were spotted in Diamond Head State Monument.

Officials say the 21-year olds were on the upper footpath on the ewa side of the crater rim.

As of last Friday, DOCARE officers have issued 107 citations for various violations of the emergency rules.

In addition to the citations they’d given out 304 warnings as of last Friday, a day earlier a DOCARE officer contacted a man walking his dog through Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline in East Oahu. The main claimed he didn’t know the park was closed, even though he was standing next to yellow police tape and directly beneath a park closed sign.

While state beaches have reopened for exercising many state parks like Diamond Head are either still closed or partially closed.

DOCARE officers continue to patrol closed state parks and are enforcing all Hawaii laws and administrative rules.