Two men arrested in Kauai for violating 14-day quarantine

LIHUE (KHON2) – Two men were arrested by the Kauai Police Department for violating the state’s 14-day quarantine order.

John Shiffler was arrested at Lihue Airport on July 14 after refusing to abide by the 14-day quarantine rule, which requires all arriving visitors and returning residents to remain at an appropriate quarantine location for two weeks.

The rule states that they are not allowed to leave the premises during the quarantine unless they have a medical emergency or are returning to the airport. Quarantined individuals must also make arrangements to have food, and any other needed essential items, delivered to their place of quarantine.

The 51-year-old Salt Lake City, Utah man arrived on a direct Delta flight from Los Angeles International airport.

Pictured: John Shiffler (left) and Andrew Denny (right).

The second man, 40-year-old Andrew Denny of Wailua also violated the mandatory 14-day quarantine order. He was arrested on the morning of July 15 in Lihue.

According to police reports, Denny spent one month in Florida and other areas of the continental U.S. before returning to Kauai on July 4. He had been reported to the Kauai Police Department for not following the 14-day quarantine order and had been seen by people at various locations around the island.

Both men were taken to Wilcox Hospital for a medical evaluation and clearance before being brought to KPD’s detention center where they are both being held on $1,000 bail.

KPD has made 46 arrests to-date for violations of the 14-day quarantine emergency rules. All individuals who are arrested are subject to up to one year in jail and/or up to $5,000 in fines.

Latest Stories On KHON2