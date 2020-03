Two Maui companies are joining the fight against COVID-19 by teaming up to produce hand sanitizer in order to best support those on the front lines of the pandemic.

Pau Maui Vodka and Maui Gold Pineapple are focusing on maximizing impact by providing sanitizer directly to healthcare workers, government employees and community entities.

Keli’i Heen, Managing Partner, joined us this morning to talk about helping our health care workers. For more information, view https://paumaui.com/