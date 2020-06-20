Two Maui Bus routes to be reinstated on July 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two Maui Bus fixed routes will be reinstated on July 1, 2020, the County of Maui Department of Transportation announced.

Those routes are:

Wailuku Reverse #2

Kahului Reverse #6

The routes were suspended because of a drop in ridership due to COVID-19.

The following routes will still remain suspended until further notice:

Kihei Villager #15

Kaanapali Islander #25

Don’t forget to wear a face mask, or covering, while riding the bus, the department reminds. It’s required.

Due to COVID-19, bus passes are no longer available from the dispatcher at the Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Center transit hub. All cash transactions for the purchase of bus passes must be purchased from the bus drivers.

Maui Bus general fares are $2 per boarding and $4 for a daily pass. Monthly passes are also available.

For more information, call 270-7511 or send email to public.transit@mauicounty.gov.

