The Environmental Protection Agency has given its first approval of disinfectants that kill coronavirus.

The two surface disinfectant products are both made by Lysol.

They are the Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist.

The EPA says laboratory testing showed they were effective against COVID-19 on hard, non-porous surfaces.

The agency goes on to say under no circumstance should the products be administered into the human body.Â