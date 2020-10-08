Two Hilo care homes report new coronavirus cases

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two Hilo nursing homes both reported outbreaks within their senior living establishments.

The Life Care Center of Hilo reported eight new residents tested positive for COVID-19 cases in their Tuesday, Oct. 6, update. The center also reported an additional coronavirus-related death over the weekend bringing the facility’s death toll to two.

Life Care’s total COVID-19 resident cases stand at 32 as of Wednesday, Oct. 7. Nine associates were also reported to have tested positive.

Similarly, the Yukio Okutsu State Veteran’s Home reported a total of 71 residents tested positive for the virus. Of those residents, 27 passed away.

One family of a veteran who died at the home has filed a lawsuit against the facilities’ former operators, Avalon Healthcare.

Currently, none of the Yukio Okutsu seniors are being treated in the facility’s COVID unit. Two are being cared for at the Hilo Medical Center and 42 have recovered.

The total number of staff members who have tested positive is 35. Yukio Okutsu reports that all have recovered.

