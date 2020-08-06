Two employees from The Kahala’s Plumeria Beach House restaurant tested COVID-19 positive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two employees from The Kahala’s Plumeria Beach House restaurant tested positive for COVID-19, a representative confirmed on Wednesday, August 5.

The Kahala was informed of the positive results on Tuesday, August 4. It immediately started contact tracing protocols and informed staff and recent guests of the restaurant.

Both of the staff members last worked at the restaurant on Sunday, August 2.

The resort has closed all restaurants for deep cleaning and sanitization and will announce a reopening date in the future.

Limited takeout services for in-house guests are being offered from The Veranda, according to The Kahala.

