Two employees at assisted living facility for seniors test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two employees at Kalakaua Gardens, a building that caters to assisted living for seniors, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a representative with Kalakaua Gardens.

They say that these two cases were contracted from the outside. The building says that the two employees will be quarantined at home for two weeks. The Health Department will notify them when they are no longer positive for the virus and can be cleared to return to work.

Kalakaua Gardens also says that its residents have been quarantined in their units to minimize group interactions. They say that only essential employees are reporting for work. Non-essential employees have been asked to temporarily quarantine at home.

The building also says that with consent, all employees and residents will take a COVID-19 test at no cost/

“We are working with a private laboratory to begin collecting swabs, beginning with those who were working most closely with the two employees. These samples will be sent for testing at the Hawai‘i Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division,” the group said in a statement.

