Two affordable housing projects in Maui completed amid COVID-19 pandemic

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui seniors and low-income families now have two new options for affordable housing.

Kahului Lani Phase I in Kahului, and Kaiwahine Village in Kihei were recently completed and quietly opened amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Kahului Lani Phase I is a six-story building containing 82 rental units, and 82 additional units are expected to be completed in Phase II by early 2021.

Rents range from $470 to $875 per month for seniors over 55 years of age.

A small private blessing has already been held for this phase of construction.

The other project, Kawaihine Village, has been moving families into their 120 available homes since May.

Kawaihine Village offers households that earn 30-60 percent of the median income a two-bedroom unit for $510 per month, and a three-bedroom unit for $571 per month.

A blessing has been planned for a later date.

THE LATEST ON KHON2