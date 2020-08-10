Two adult corrections officers, three inmates at OCCC test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety reported that two more adult corrections officers and three inmates at the Oahu Community Correctional Center have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The total of COVID-positive ACOs at OCCC is three. For inmates, it’s six, according to the department. Contact tracing is pending with the Department of Health.
All transports to court from all Oahu facilities are suspended for Monday, August 9.
