Twice-weekly coronavirus vaccine clinic to be offered on Maui through May

File – Lt. Gov. Josh Green administers the Pfizer vaccine to a Maui resident at Maui Memorial Medical Center, Hawaii, April, 2021. (Maui Health photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Health announced it will be offering a walk-in vaccine clinic every Tuesday and Thursday at the Maui Memorial Medical Center (MMMC) throughout the month of May starting Tuesday, April 27.

Residents can walk in without an appointment at the MMMC main lobby from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on clinic days to be vaccinated.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Maui Health says residents 16 years and older can walk into the clinic for a vaccine. All vaccine recipients under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Approximately 49% of Maui County residents have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Maui Health.

Click here, call (808) 242-2273 or email mh-covid-vaccine@kp.org for more information.