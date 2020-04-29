Tupac Shakur filed for unemployment in Kentucky and governor could hardly believe it

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: MSNBC

FRANKFORT, Ky. — It’s no joke — Tupac Shakur lives in Kentucky and needs unemployment benefits to pay his bills.

The Lexington man’s name was brought up by Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday night as he spoke about how the state is trying to process all unemployment claims filed in March amid the coronavirus pandemic by the end of April.

According to Beshear, a few “bad apples” including a person who filed an unemployment claim under the name of the late rapper Tupac Shakur are responsible for slowing down the state’s unemployment processing. He blamed people who “think they’re funny” for making “thousands of other people wait” for their unemployment payments.

But the Lexington Herald-Leader reports Tupac Malik Shakur, 46, who goes by Malik, lives in Lexington and worked as a cook before restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus shut down restaurants.

He filed for unemployment March 13 and has been waiting to receive his first check.

“I’ve been struggling for like the last month trying to figure out how to pay the bills,” Shakur said.

He told the newspaper he wondered why his benefits were being held up, but did not think the labor cabinet would declare his claim was a prank.

“I’m hurt, I’m really embarrassed and I’m shocked,” Shakur said.

Beshear called Shakur personally Tuesday to apologize, and Shakur said he appreciated the gesture and forgave Beshear.

“I understand, he’s dealing with a lot,” Shakur said. “Mistakes happen.”

In order to process unemployment claims more quickly, Kentucky opened a new hotline Tuesday for people who have yet to receive a payment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

77° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 77° 67°

Thursday

78° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 78° 67°

Friday

79° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 79° 67°

Saturday

78° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Sunday

78° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Monday

79° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

73°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

Trending Stories