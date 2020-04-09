Tulsi Gabbard calls for Gov. Ige to remove DOH Director, State Epidemiologist

Gabbard says their first town hall reached capacity, and they wanted to speak to as many people as possible before heading to Richmond Tuesday afternoon.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard is calling for the resignation of State Health Department Director Bruce Anderson and State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park.

The representative took her stance on Twitter and wrote that both the director and the epidemiologist are “putting the lives of ourselves and our loved ones in grave danger.”

… by failing to take necessary actions to protect us from coronavirus. Latest example is their continued refusal to carry out most basic & effective policies to prevent spread of coronavirus: contact tracing, testing & isolation of those who’ve been in contact with the disease. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) April 9, 2020

Instead of Anderson and Park, Rep. Gabbard has placed her trust in Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Josh Green, stating that it’s time for him to take charge of the state’s COVID-19 crisis.

An additional 25 cases were announced on Wednesday, April 8, bringing the state total to 435. The sixth death was also announced Wednesday.