1  of  2
Live Now
Mayor Michael Victorino discusses latest COVID-19 updates from Maui County KHON2 News at 4

Tulsi Gabbard calls for Gov. Ige to remove DOH Director, State Epidemiologist

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Gabbard says their first town hall reached capacity, and they wanted to speak to as many people as possible before heading to Richmond Tuesday afternoon.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard is calling for the resignation of State Health Department Director Bruce Anderson and State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park.

The representative took her stance on Twitter and wrote that both the director and the epidemiologist are “putting the lives of ourselves and our loved ones in grave danger.”

Rep. Gabbard cites their “refusal to carry out the most basic & effective policies to prevent the spread of coronavirus: contact tracing, testing & isolation of those who’ve been in contact with the disease.”

Instead of Anderson and Park, Rep. Gabbard has placed her trust in Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Josh Green, stating that it’s time for him to take charge of the state’s COVID-19 crisis.

An additional 25 cases were announced on Wednesday, April 8, bringing the state total to 435. The sixth death was also announced Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story