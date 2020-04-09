Tulsi Gabbard calls for Gov. Ige to remove DOH Director, State Epidemiologist

HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard is calling for the resignation of State Health Department Director Bruce Anderson and State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park.
The representative took her stance on Twitter and wrote that both the director and the epidemiologist are “putting the lives of ourselves and our loved ones in grave danger.”
Rep. Gabbard cites their “refusal to carry out the most basic & effective policies to prevent the spread of coronavirus: contact tracing, testing & isolation of those who’ve been in contact with the disease.”
Instead of Anderson and Park, Rep. Gabbard has placed her trust in Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Josh Green, stating that it’s time for him to take charge of the state’s COVID-19 crisis.
An additional 25 cases were announced on Wednesday, April 8, bringing the state total to 435. The sixth death was also announced Wednesday.
