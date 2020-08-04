Tua Tagovailoa takes field as Miami Dolphins begin conditioning

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tua Tagovailoa (Courtesy Miami Dolphins)

In advance of their Aug. 17 training camp start date, the Miami Dolphins opened conditioning drills at their team facility in Davie, Fla.

Players for the team have checked in, and the team has already held on-field walkthroughs and socially distant film study sessions.

Perhaps the most notable player to check in was rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has been called the future of the franchise ever since the Dolphins selected the Saint Louis and Alabama alum with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in April.

On Monday, Tagovailoa took the field in an official capacity for the first time in his new No. 1 jersey.

Tagovailoa recently passed his physical and was given the all-clear to participate in camp despite suffering a serious hip injury last November.

On Saturday, current Dolphins starter Ryan Fitzpatrick implied that Tagovailoa is the franchise’s quarterback in waiting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
DOUBLE SHAKAS
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories