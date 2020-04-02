Tua Tagovailoa says he is ‘100 percent’ in multiple interviews

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 30: University of Alabama quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa attends day 2 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

In interviews with ESPN’s SportsCenter and NFL Network on Wednesday, former Saint Louis and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he feels ‘100 percent’ healed from a hip injury suffered in November.

“I’d say I’m 100 percent right now. I’m just ready to go,” Tagovailoa said during a live interview on SportsCenter.

“I feel like if there was a game today, I’d be able to go out and perform the same way I was able to perform in previous years. I feel as mobile as possible. I feel 100 percent,” he told NFL Network’s Steve Wyche.

Tagovailoa suffered a fractured hip in a 2019 game against Mississippi State that ended his college career.

The pre-draft process is especially complicated this season due to COVID-19, as teams and players are not allowed to meet in person for interviews and workouts. That’s complicating the process even further for Tagovailoa, who is unable to show teams in person the type of progress he is making after his surgery.

Both SportsCenter and the NFL Network asked Tagovailoa which NFL teams he has been in contact with, to which Tagovailoa politely declined giving that information to both outlets.

With the draft being a little more than three weeks away, Tagovailoa’s status remains one of its most intriguing storylines to fans and NFL personnel alike.