Tua Tagovailoa holds virtual pro day, video sent to all 32 NFL teams

Coronavirus
MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 30: University of Alabama quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa speaks onstage during day 2 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Even before the coronavirus pandemic took over the sports world, former Alabama and Saint Louis quarterback Tua Tagovailoa circled April 9 as a date for a personal pro day.

Thursday was that day, and according to multiple reports, Tagovailoa held a pro day of the virtual variety.

The pro day was held in Nashville, Tenn., where Tagovailoa threw 75 passes. Tape of the workout is planned to be sent to all 32 NFL teams.

Also on Thursday, Tagovailoa was one of 58 prospects invited to participate in the 2020 NFL Draft virtually. He was the only player with Hawaii ties invited. The draft will take place on April 23-25.

