TSA worker in Hawaii tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A TSA screening officer at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to officials, this individual was last at work on Monday, March 16 at security checkpoint 1 during the evening shift. This employee was not symptomatic on March 16. However, out of an abundance of caution, TSA employees who worked at the same time and may have come in contact with this employee during the past 14 days have been alerted about the situation so that they can take appropriate action.

If someone believes they may have come in contact with this officer at some point during their travels and they are concerned about their health, they are asked to reach out to their medical provider or their local public health department.

TSA has created a website www.tsa.gov/coronavirus that lists airports, locations and shifts where their screening officers have tested positive for the virus in the past 14 days.