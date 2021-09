HONOLULU (KHON2) — The TSA says more than 10,000 of its workers, mostly security screeners, have tested positive for COVID over the course of the pandemic.

That includes 556 active cases.

There are 45 workers at the Daniel K Inouye International Airport that have gotten sick.

For the most recent case involving a screener, the employee last worked at the airport on Aug. 30.

The TSA says it is committed to notifying travelers when TSA employees have tested positive for COVID-19.